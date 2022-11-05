Wells Fargo & Company Increases Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Price Target to $34.00

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Omaha from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Boston Omaha Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Boston Omaha stock opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Boston Omaha has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $816.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59.

Insider Activity

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.54 million. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 53.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%.

In related news, Director Frank H. Kenan II sold 10,790 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $276,116.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,716.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Omaha

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth about $6,572,000. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,923,000. Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth $12,567,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth $343,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.