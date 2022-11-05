WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.38-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.39.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.39. 1,935,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,906. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on WEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.90.

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

