Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Waterstone Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of WSBF opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $378.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.39%.

Institutional Trading of Waterstone Financial

About Waterstone Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 89.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.