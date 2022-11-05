Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.85-11.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.97. Waters also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.85-$11.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WAT. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $340.63.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $6.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.07. 361,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89. Waters has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $375.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Waters by 122.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 4.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 132.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.