Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) PT Lowered to €135.00

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from €155.00 ($155.00) to €135.00 ($135.00) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WKCMF. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €145.00 ($145.00) to €114.00 ($114.00) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €126.00 ($126.00) to €104.00 ($104.00) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €173.00 ($173.00) to €125.00 ($125.00) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €146.00 ($146.00) to €140.00 ($140.00) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €200.00 ($200.00) to €180.00 ($180.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $119.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.50. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

