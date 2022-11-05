Vow (VOW) 24 Hour Volume Hits $626,319.00

Vow (VOW) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Vow has a market cap of $153.15 million and approximately $626,319.00 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vow token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vow has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vow Profile

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

