Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) versus Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Critical Contrast

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) and Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vivendi and Telstra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivendi 0 0 7 0 3.00 Telstra 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vivendi presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 53.43%. Given Vivendi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vivendi is more favorable than Telstra.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivendi N/A N/A N/A Telstra N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivendi and Telstra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Vivendi and Telstra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivendi $11.33 billion 0.81 $28.72 billion N/A N/A Telstra $15.21 billion 1.90 $1.22 billion N/A N/A

Vivendi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telstra.

Volatility & Risk

Vivendi has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telstra has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Vivendi pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Telstra pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Vivendi shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vivendi beats Telstra on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivendi

(Get Rating)

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series. The Havas Group segment includes communications disciplines, such as creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Editis segment engages in the publishing of literature, educational, and reference books, as well as selling and distribution of books. The Prisma Media segment publishes online videos. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing services and live performances through Olympia production, festival production, and venues. The Corporate segment offers centralized services. The New Initiative segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform, as well as develops ultra-high-speed Internet service. Vivendi SA was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Telstra

(Get Rating)

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo. The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services in Australia using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program. It also provides network capacity and management, unified communications, cloud, security, industry solutions, integrated and monitoring services to government and large enterprise and business customers; wholesale services, including voice and data; and telecommunication products and services to other carriers, carriage service providers, and internet service providers, as well as builds and manages digital platforms. In addition, the company operates the fixed passive network infrastructure, including data centers, exchanges, poles, ducts, pits and pipes, and fiber network; provides wholesale customers with access to network infrastructure; provides long-term access to components of infrastructure under the infrastructure services agreement; designs and constructs fiber, exchanges, and other infrastructure; and operates the passive and physical mobile tower assets owned or operated by the Amplitel Pty Ltd. The company was formerly known as Australian and Overseas Telecommunications Corporation Limited and changed its name to Telstra Corporation Limited in April 1993. Telstra Corporation Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.