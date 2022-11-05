Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

VSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VSH traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,687. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $924.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,191,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,562,000 after purchasing an additional 191,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,152,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 121,911 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,184,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,417 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,695,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,041,000 after purchasing an additional 480,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 2,146,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after purchasing an additional 940,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

