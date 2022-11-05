Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,436 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 71.7% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,813 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,771 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.2% during the first quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Macquarie dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.98. 9,680,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,579,739. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.22 and a 200-day moving average of $201.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

