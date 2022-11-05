Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $261-$281 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.10 million. Viavi Solutions also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.12 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.58.

Shares of VIAV traded down $3.32 on Friday, reaching $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,956,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

