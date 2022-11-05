Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $156.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.