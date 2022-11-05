Verasity (VRA) Reaches One Day Volume of $11.22 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $46.36 million and $11.22 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method."

