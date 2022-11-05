Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68 to $0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. Ventas also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.68-$0.74 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $44.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,775,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,026. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -359.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ventas has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,636.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,787,000 after acquiring an additional 761,903 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

