Velas (VLX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.19 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $89.39 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00092378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00072971 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001997 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00026275 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006867 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,372,242,847 coins and its circulating supply is 2,372,242,846 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.