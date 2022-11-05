Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after buying an additional 19,299 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,419. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

