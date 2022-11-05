Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Increased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 705,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,966,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,369,424. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

