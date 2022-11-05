Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMAY. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 17.4% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 26.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 103.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FMAY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.52. 7,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,319. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $38.43.

