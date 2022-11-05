Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March accounts for 1.8% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 3.52% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 939.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 7.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:BMAR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,053. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03.

