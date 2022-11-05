Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.65. 6,170,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,647. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

