Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Hovde Group

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Hovde Group to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,936,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,628,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,048.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,043,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 952,881 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

