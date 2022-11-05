United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
United Malt Group Trading Up 9.9 %
OTCMKTS UMLGF opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. United Malt Group has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42.
United Malt Group Company Profile
