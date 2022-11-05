United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2022

UBS Group upgraded shares of United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

United Malt Group Trading Up 9.9 %

OTCMKTS UMLGF opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. United Malt Group has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42.

United Malt Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and food markets in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts, and related products to craft brewers.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for United Malt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Malt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.