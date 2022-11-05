UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Price Target Increased to €15.40 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.90 ($13.90) to €15.40 ($15.40) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on UniCredit from €11.90 ($11.90) to €12.50 ($12.50) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on UniCredit from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.50 ($14.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UniCredit from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UniCredit from €14.40 ($14.40) to €16.90 ($16.90) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UniCredit from €15.40 ($15.40) to €15.00 ($15.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UniCredit has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.44.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit Trading Up 4.2 %

UNCRY stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.