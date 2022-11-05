TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TSP. Citigroup downgraded TuSimple from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TuSimple from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of TuSimple from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.11.

TuSimple Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of TSP opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.89. TuSimple has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 4,697.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TuSimple will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth $39,340,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TuSimple by 18.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,099,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,027 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TuSimple by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,574,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TuSimple by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,666,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TuSimple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,561,000. 38.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

