Truist Financial Trims Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Target Price to $40.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.31.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $65.12. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,046,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,765,000 after buying an additional 78,035 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

