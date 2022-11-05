Truepoint Inc. Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 3.0 %

Mastercard Announces Dividend

MA stock traded up $9.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,246,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,668. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $307.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.26.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.