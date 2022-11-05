Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.57.

TSU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities set a C$55.00 price objective on Trisura Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective (up from C$50.00) on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of TSU opened at C$43.39 on Monday. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$29.12 and a 52-week high of C$49.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 27.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$109.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

