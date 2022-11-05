TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) PT Raised to $67.00 at Piper Sandler

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.80.
TriCo Bancshares Trading Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $58.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.
TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 473.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 122.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TriCo Bancshares
TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.