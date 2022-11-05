Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given New $58.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

TREX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Trex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.17.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. Trex has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average is $54.46.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Trex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,218,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,839,000 after acquiring an additional 80,597 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,555,000 after acquiring an additional 87,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,112,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29,093 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

