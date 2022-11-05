TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Major Shareholder Purchases $31,576.30 in Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,576.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,074,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,243,662.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 4,448 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $17,792.00.

On Tuesday, October 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 24,900 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $90,885.00.

On Friday, October 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,685 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $6,150.25.

On Monday, October 3rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 32,226 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $117,624.90.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TACT stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $3,910,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

