TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target Raised to €54.90 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €51.30 ($51.30) to €54.90 ($54.90) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($62.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank lowered TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. HSBC raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TotalEnergies to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.49.

TTE opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $51.95. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 31.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 26.1% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 498,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,189,000 after acquiring an additional 67,535 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

