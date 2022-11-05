Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0275

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $275.34 million and $3.59 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,305.89 or 0.99992764 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007845 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019318 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00038014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00049291 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000404 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00022521 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02773894 USD and is up 4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $5,157,713.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.