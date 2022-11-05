THORChain Price Hits $1.66 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One THORChain token can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00007796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $510.74 million and $67.14 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,643.56 or 0.31185470 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012182 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,031,945 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org.

THORChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THORCHain is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to easily exchange cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks without losing full custody of their assets in the process.With THORChain, users can simply swap one asset for another in a permissionless setting, without needing to rely on order books to source liquidity. Instead, market prices are maintained through the ratio of assets in a pool (see automated market maker).The native utility token of the THORChain platform is RUNE. This is used as the base currency in the THORChain ecosystem and is also used for platform governance and security as part of THORChain's Sybil resistance mechanisms — since THORChain nodes must commit a minimum of 1 million RUNE to participate in its rotating consensus process.THORChain was funded through an initial DEX offering (IDO) which launched through the Binance DEX in July 2019. Its mainnet was originally launched in January 2021.Mainnet – https://viewblock.io/thorchainERC-20 – https://etherscan.io/token/0x3155ba85d5f96b2d030a4966af206230e46849cbBEP2 – https://explorer.binance.org/asset/RUNE-“

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

