The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Raised by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $134.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,555,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,293. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $320.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.17.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,722 shares of company stock worth $42,037,379 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

