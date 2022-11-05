The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,860 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 437.7% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 139,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 113,437 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 28.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after acquiring an additional 27,704 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 814,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,071,000 after acquiring an additional 105,262 shares during the period. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 37.2% during the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,555,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $320.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.17.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,037,379. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

