The Goldman Sachs Group Trims QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Target Price to $8.00

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

QS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.43.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Price Performance

QS stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a current ratio of 25.68. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 5.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $82,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $82,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 252,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $3,159,176.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,237,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 842,783 shares of company stock worth $10,304,907 in the last 90 days. 13.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.