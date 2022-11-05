The Goldman Sachs Group Trims QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Target Price to $8.00

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
QS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.43.
QS stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a current ratio of 25.68. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 5.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
