The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 3,800 Price Target for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($43.94) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($49.72) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($45.09) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($46.25) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,400 ($50.87) to GBX 4,500 ($52.03) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($52.03) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,068 ($47.03).

British American Tobacco Price Performance

LON BATS opened at GBX 3,376.50 ($39.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,436.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,381.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,410.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,512 ($29.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,645 ($42.14).

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

About British American Tobacco

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.63) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 115.15%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

