The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $16.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $27.97.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertiv news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo purchased 71,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,684.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,684. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 22.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

