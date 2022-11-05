The Goldman Sachs Group Raises AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Price Target to $41.00

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AB. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.31. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $57.30.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 981.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 17.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 13.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

