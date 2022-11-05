The Debt Box Price Tops $13.38 on Exchanges (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. One The Debt Box token can currently be bought for about $13.38 or 0.00062495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Debt Box has a total market capitalization of $688.06 million and $2.94 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Debt Box Token Profile

The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Debt Box should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

