TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of TFI International Inc (OTCMKTS:TFIFF – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $93.71 and last traded at $92.10. 285,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32,948% from the average session volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.61.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.34.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
