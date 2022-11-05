Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $121.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.11.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $98.91 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $101.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.95.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $1,364,132. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

