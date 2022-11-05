Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

TXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.26.

TXN stock opened at $162.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.38. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $199.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $147.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,714,085,000 after purchasing an additional 701,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,472,355,000 after purchasing an additional 421,129 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

