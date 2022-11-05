Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $162.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $199.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.38.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.26.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.