Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target Cut to CHF 68

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from CHF 71 to CHF 68 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 83 to CHF 79 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 79 to CHF 78 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.