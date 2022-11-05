Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $135.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.44.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 4.4 %

ABNB stock opened at $96.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.12. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 33.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $719,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 243.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.