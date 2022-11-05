Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $63.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.29 and a beta of 2.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.64 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP raised its position in Surgery Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 7.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.