Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $220.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $225.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SYK. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $247.74.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 2.7 %

SYK stock opened at $210.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 664.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,497,000 after buying an additional 1,911,376 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Stryker by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $295,397,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.