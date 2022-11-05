Streakk (STKK) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Streakk (STKK) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streakk has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and approximately $572,168.00 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can currently be bought for $332.82 or 0.01562002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,665.68 or 0.31329617 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012236 BTC.

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 298.34740244 USD and is up 22.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $537,474.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

