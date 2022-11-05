Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $3.15 on Friday, reaching $86.58. The stock had a trading volume of 51,124,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,342,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $2,059,469.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $2,059,469.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,221 shares of company stock valued at $20,099,793. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.37.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

