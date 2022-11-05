Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $812,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $21,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,177,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,801. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $144.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.62. The stock has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 99.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

